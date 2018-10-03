Advice from RCMP: lock your vehicles

Police receive complaints of thefts in Nine Mile River

NINE MILE RIVER:East Hants RCMP, along with those in Halifax District RCMP coverage areas, are seeing rises in thefts from vehicles.

In a release, Halifax District RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said police are encouraging residents to remove valuables and lock their vehicles after responding to 76 complaints of thefts from motor vehicles since August 1.

The communities of Cole Harbour, Tantallon, Lower Sackville and Eastern Passage have been targeted by thieves.

“As a result, RCMP have increased patrols in these communities and ask residents to contact police if you observe any suspicious activity in your community and report any crimes that take place,” said Cpl. Hutchinson.

He said in a email that police have since received reports of similar incidents in the Fletchers Lake/Grand Lake and Fall River areas.

Meanwhile, in East Hants, Const. Christine Hobin confirmed police have received complaints of vehicles having been rummaged through in the Nine Mile River area.

Posts on East Hants Wants To Know indicated upwards of six vehicles had been targeted in the community.

“The vehicles in these incidents were unlocked,” said Const. Hobin. “No reports of damage or anything taken.”

Police don’t believe these thefts are connected to recent ones in the Robert Scott Drive area of Lantz.

“These matters are still under investigation,” she said.

If you see anything suspicious or believe you have had things taken from your vehicle, police encourage you to call their non-emergency line at 902-883-7077.