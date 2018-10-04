LSK chosen to participate in Model Schools Literacy Project

INDIAN BROOK: Young students in their early years of learning will get some extra support thanks to the Model Schools Literacy Project.

L’nu Sipuk Kina’muokuom (LSK) School in Indian Brook (Sipekne’katik) has been chosen to participate in the project, offered through the Martin Family Initiative.

“They’re working with us to improve literacy in students in grades primary through three,” said Kelly Oliver, the principal at LSK. “The project will be enhancing and supporting our resources, and providing training for teachers, and resources for teachers and staff. We started with the project in September.”

LSK currently has 45 students in Primary through Grade 3.

“Every child needs to be able to read and write by the end of Grade 3 to support continued school success,” explained Oliver, adding their success rate for the future is greatly improved if they’re able to read and write by that time. “Our goal is to have at least 80 per cent of those students reading and writing by the end of Grade 3.

Along with training – such as through video conferencing – and resources, Oliver said the project will include student attendance.

“Every minute counts,” said the principal.

For the next six years, LSK will continue working on early literacy initiatives, while working in partnership with the Martin Family Institute and others in the Model Schools project. LSK and five others joined six others that began with the project in 2018. The project will expand again in 2020.

Innovative use of technology will allow the schools to work together, learning and sharing their best practices in early literacy education across time, distance, and First Nations.

“Sipekne’katik First Nation and LSK School acknowledge the importance of Early Childhood Literacy in preparing our students to succeed. This partnership provides opportunity for our students to develop early literacy and learning skills to build a strong foundation to prepare the learning in all subjects,” Velvet Paul, director of education for the Sipekne’katik Education Department, said in a press release.

LSK opened its doors in 2008. Along with a curriculum equivalent to that offered in the province, the school integrates Mi’kmaq language, culture, and traditions in all subject areas. It incorporates culturally-sensitive material to enrich and promote the language, history, and culture.