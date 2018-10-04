MEH hosting grants workshop Oct. 18

MILFORD: The Municipality of East Hants has always been on the side of community volunteers, whether it be awarding more than $1 million annually in grants to community groups, or honouring the volunteers at their annual recognition banquet.

Now, with the addition of Catherine Jobin, in the new position of Community Development Coordinator, she takes that support to a level not before seen in East Hants.

Jobin’s position, formally added in early spring this year, was a direct result of the master plan surveys done, which identified the need for more support for volunteers.

“It’s a brand new position,” said Jobin, who’s new role will assist non profits in registering, getting a board in place, helping with governance, support, and more.

To introduce herself to the community, and start helping out, Jobin and the Municipality will be hosting a grants workshop on Oct. 18.

Being held at the Milford Recreation Centre from 7-9 p.m., the evening will start with a networking hour beginning at 6 p.m.

Staff will be on hand from the municipality’s department of recreation and also from the province to outline the grants they have available.

Jody MacArthur, the Communications Officer with Municipality of East Hants says as a volunteer herself, shes excited to be able to offer the support Jobin gives.

“We have a limited number of volunteers, so what we can do to support them in the role they play for these organizations because a lot of them are very key for the community,” she said.

“Council distributed $1.9 million in grants this year, including $760,000 in tax exemptions to non-profit community groups. One of Council’s focus this year has been to improve our grant programs to better support the groups that allow us all to feel more connected to our community,” added MacArthur.

The workshop is aimed to help community volunteers ready themselves and their organizations for the upcoming municipal and provincial grant deadlines. Anyone interested in attending can call Jobin to register at (9020 883-7098 ext 152, or email cjobin@easthants.ca.