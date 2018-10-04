New executive for Nine Mile River Trails

NINE MILE RIVER: A new executive is ready to bring great things to the Nine Mile River Trail systems.

The trail system, located off the Old Enfield Road in Nine Mile River, has almost 10 km of trails, ranging from crushed gravel to clay, easy terrain and more of a moderate hike. The new executive all have their sites on making the hidden gem a force in the multi-use trail world.

Tyler Dauphinee wants local residents to know the changes that are being made.

“We are hoping to gather interest and get the word out that there’s a new executive, and that we are excited to get going and to get the trail maintenance back up and look ahead to future development of the trails.

Joanne McIntyre says she is confident they will be able to accomplish a lot, together.

For now, maintenance to repair some rotting wood in boardwalks a general clean up are top of mind for executive this year, but fundraising for expansion is also on the agenda.

“We are planning on having a scavenger-hunt type fundraiser,” said Dauphinee.

Repairs can get expensive quickly, so the executive is hoping to access applicable grants next year, as well as bring in some bigger donors, whether it be monetary or material.

“The funding we can secure is going to dictate how much we can do next year,” said McIntyre. “We’ve got some big players in our back yards. There’s people with the materials we would love donations of.”

The trail has become popular with mountain bikers, hikers, and those out for a stroll with their four-legged companions.

“I don’t think Enfield, Elmsdale has anything like this,” she added. “If we start adding more loops, we’ll draw in more people.”

Eric from Lower Sackville, volunteers his time with the trails. As an avid mountain biker, he loves everything the trails have to offer.

“It’s a great in between level trail and around Nova Scotia, there’s not a lot. there’s easy trails, there’s some very difficult trails, and it’s a great, not super difficult,” he said.

The trail has a dedicated facebook page, Nine Mile River Trails, and that’s where interested people can reach out to help with maintenance days, report an area that needs attention in the trails, or to get involved. McIntyre says its through facebook where users should report a problem, to ensure the committee sees it.

It’s also where you will be able to see information on upcoming events, like the guided trail walk, happening on Oct. 13, and their next scheduled maintenance day, planned for Oct. 20.