Sipekne’katik Cup honours Residential School survivors

SHUBENACADIE: Participants in the Sipekne’katik Treaty Cup 2018 donned Orange t-shirts to join with others in honouring and recognizing Residential School survivors.

Schools across the province did the same, on various days before the end of September or at the start of October.

The second annual tournament was played Sept. 30 at Penn Hills Golf Course in Shubenacadie. The Penn Hills First Nation Golfers, captained by Ian Knockwood, were the winners.

Here are some photos from the event as submitted to us:

