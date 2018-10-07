Halifax District RCMP respond to fatal ATV crash near Dean

DEAN: At 6:10 Saturday morning, Halifax District RCMP received a 911 call about a single ATV collision on a trail near Dean.



RCMP with the assistance of Upper Musquodoboit Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene where the driver of the ATV, a 54-year-old man from Upper Musquodoboit, was pronounced deceased.



The investigation revealed that Friday at approximately 11 p.m., two men were riding on a side-by-side ATV on a trail near Dean. During a turn, the ATV overturned and the driver was pinned beneath the vehicle while the passenger was ejected. The passenger, a 47-year-old man from Upper Kennetcook walked for a number of hours from the trail to a roadway, where he reported the collision to a passing motorist.



The passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated by EHS.



The investigation is continuing.

