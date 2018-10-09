From the Firehouse – September 2018 calls

KENNETCOOK: The fire departments in Stewiacke; Kennetcook; Elmsdale; Maitland; Noel; Enfield; and Mount Uniacke were kept busy during September.

Here is a look at their call numbers for the month.

Enfield volunteer fire responded to 30 calls for service in September, with 17 medical assists leading the way. They also heard the “sounds of their people” four times for motor vehicle collisions; three times they were paged out mutual aid to a neighbouring department; two brush fires; two fire alarm activations; one structure fire; and one power line fire

In Kennetcook, the firefighters had six calls during the month—five of which were medical assistance related. They also had one power line fire.

Uniacke District Volunteer Fire had 15 calls for September, led by six medical assist. They also had four mutual aid requests to a neighbouring departments; three fire alarm activations; one brush fire; and one motor vehicle collision.

In Noel, firefighters had four calls—all of which were medical assists.

Elmsdale Firefighters had 21 calls for service, with 11 medical assists leading the stats. There were five fire calls; three motor vehicle collisions; one CO alarm; and one alarm activation.

Firefighters in Stewiacke responded to 24 calls in September, led by 15 medicals. They also had four mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments; two motor vehicle collisions; one water rescue; one power lines arcing; and one fire alarm activation.

Nine Mile River firefighters had just under 10 calls, coming in with nine. There were seven medical assists and two mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments.

For Maitland Fire, they had four medical assists—which was all of their calls for the month of September.

NOTE: These are the departments that provided the information to us. If others wish to, please contact Pat at phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com. We welcome more departments from the East Hants and area community participation.