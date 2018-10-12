Lantz Interchange PIM set for Oct. 16

LANTZ: Residents in Lantz and the East Hants Corridor area will get their first chance to see the design for the new Highway 102 Lantz interchange at a pair of public information sessions next week at the East Hants Sportsplex.

The new interchange, which will become Exit 8A and is in the middle between Elmsdale (Exit 8) and Milford (Exit 9), will join Highway 2, and hopefully alleviate the heavy traffic load on Highway 214 in Elmsdale, especially at the peak rush hours.

According to the design, there will be three roundabouts as part of the project with one at each of the highway exit ramps and one where the connector meets Highway 2.

The public information sessions are scheduled for October 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They’ll be held in the Todd Hunter room at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

MAIN PHOTO: The proposed Highway 102 Lantz Inetrchange. (TIR photo)