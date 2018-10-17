Culberson powers Pens rally

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins scored six unanswered goals in the final period and a half en route to a come-from-behind 7-3 victory over the Windsor Royals on Oct. 13 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Pens trailed 2-0 after the first and 3-1 just 7:29 into the middle period before exploding for the six goals.

Leading the attack was Dustin Culberson with a hat trick, while Hunter Christmas scored twice and assisted on another in the win. Single tallies came from Andrew Antonio and Josh Isenor.

Assists went to Kyle Totten with three, while singles were credited to Ryan Jeffries; David McGrath; Cam Cluett; Ryan Stevenson; Andrew Hines; Noah Samways; and Rory Gillis.

Braeden Evans earned the goaltending victory turning away 25 of 28 shots sent his way.