Culberson powers Pens rally

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins scored six unanswered goals in the final period and a half en route to a come-from-behind 7-3 victory over the Windsor Royals on Oct. 13 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Pens trailed 2-0 after the first and 3-1 just 7:29 into the middle period before exploding for the six goals.

Hunter Christmas breaks in all alone on a first period breakaway during the JR C Hockey League game at the Sportsplex on Oct. 13. (Healey photo)

Leading the attack was Dustin Culberson with a hat trick, while Hunter Christmas scored twice and assisted on another in the win. Single tallies came from Andrew Antonio and Josh Isenor.

Assists went to Kyle Totten with three, while singles were credited to Ryan Jeffries; David McGrath; Cam Cluett; Ryan Stevenson; Andrew Hines; Noah Samways; and Rory Gillis.

The East Hants Penguins look for a scoring opportunity in front of the Windsor net during league play on Oct. 13. (Healey photo)

Braeden Evans earned the goaltending victory turning away 25 of 28 shots sent his way.

 

The Windsor goalie sprawls to make the big save off Hunter Christmas of the Penguins in JR C league game action on Oct. 13 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. (Healey photo)

