Still time to see Mi’Kmaw rug exhibit at Millbrook Cultural Centre

The Milbrook Cultural Centre is hosting an exhibit of hooked rugs based on local Mi’kmaw art in conjunction with Aboriginal Heritage Month .

The show runs from Oct. 1 – 19 .

The project is the brainchild of Tanya McNutt , a member of the Colchester Heritage Rug Hookers group of Truro . Her interest was piqued by an article on the choice of Gerald Gloade’s beaver design for the Canadian nickel . She invited him to speak to the group about his art and the Mi’kmaw culture . His offer to allow rughookers a one-time personal use of any of his art sparked the idea to do a group show . It snowballed to including Lorne Julien, Alan Syliboy and the late David Brooks . Rughookers from across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick contacted the artists for permission to use the specific pieces they had chosen .

A year in the making ,the exhibit had an opening reception on Oct. 2 .

It was well attended by the rug hooking artists , the public, Lorne Julien and Gerald Gloade . A rousing drumming demonstration started off the evening ,followed by a welcome from the curator, Tanya McNutt . Thereafter came the opportunity for everyone to wander through the show to exchange ideas, comments and information .

Lorne Julien said that , although he came not knowing what to expect , he was very impressed with the quality of the work . It was explained that the rug hookers had taken great pains to accurately replicate the artwork as a tribute to the artists and their culture . Gerald Gloade was interested to see which of his designs had been chosen to be hooked .

Some of the pieces are to be donated to the artists , some will be donated to the Millbrook Cultural Centre and the rest will be returned to the rughookers who created them .

This collaboration was seen as an opportunity to showcase our local Mi’kmaw artists and to be inspired by the community. The exhibit is open to the public during the open hours of the Cultural Centre .Admission is charged .

Anyone wanting information on rughooking can contact trurohookers @gmail.com . Submitted by Ursula Ryle- Gulliver