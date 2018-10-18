Long time coming: Wilderness Revival releases debut CD 10 years in the making

ENFIELD: The old adage “if it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing well” applies to the debut CD from East Hants crooners, The Wilderness Revival.

On Oct. 13, the band launched it’s CD “Climbing Slow” at a release party 10 years in the making, held before family and friends at the Enfield Legion. The 10-song album was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Dartmouth Music Centre by Mike MacDonald.

The Wilderness Revival is made up of Andrew Hamblin; Matt Morash; Jarrett MacKeil; Noah Savary; Adam Coulstring; and Philip Horne. Hamblin is the lead singer on the group, who all hail from East Hants between Enfield, Nine Mile River, and Belnan.

“We talk about stories about growing up, things we made up, stuff about our past,” said Hamblin when asked what the theme of the songs on the album were.

He said the group is pretty happy to put a completion stamp on what he termed a “work in progress.”

“It was a long time coming,” he said. “We’re really happy that it is now out and available to be purchased.”

It can be purchased through the band on their website thewildernessrevival.com and Facebook page, and online at websites such as CD Baby.

The band had a reason why it took them so long to finally put their music on a CD for the public—it was all about them finding their sound.

“We never took ourselves seriously,” said MacKeil. “It was all about being fun.”

The Wilderness Revival were friends first that played music, and then tightened their music up and became what they are now.

“We never took ourselves to seriously, it was all about the friendship first,” said Morash.

Each of the band members have a variety of songs they like the best on the album, with Ordinary Friend and Money in My Pocket among the top ones from the six members.

Hamblin said there was a little nervous before the CD launch party.

“It’s a good nervous,” he said.

“Once we hit that first note, it’ll be a party from that point on,” added MacKeil.

For the launch to happen in Enfield makes all their work come full circle.

“This is where we cut our teeth doing a lot of party gigs, house concerts, whatever we could get,” said Hamblin. “Enfield has always been kind to us, especially at the Legion, so it’s fitting for the launch to be here.”