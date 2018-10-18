PHOTOS: Elmsdale Fire holds Fire Prevention week celebration

ELMSDALE: There was a great turnout from the community–both young and old–as Elmsdale Volunteer Fire Department hosted an open house as part of their Fire Prevention Week activities.

The Oct. 13 event saw EHS Paramedic Laura Mather–a volunteer firefighter with Elmsdale as well–on hand with an ambulance to give the kids a tour; the fire trucks from Elmsdale open for people to check out; a video; Adam Bowen and Emily Robinson, along with another firefighter, showcasing how to put on the bunker gear and air tank; and Yelena Zuck who was demonstrating how to do CPR.

A BBQ was also being held manned by Chris Ainsworth and a couple other younger firefighters.

