Police searching for missing Grand Lake girl

GRAND LAKE: RCMP are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Grand Lake girl, who has not been seen for two weeks by her family.

In a release, Cpl. Dal Hutchinson with Halifax District RCMP said Savana Johnson, 16, was last seen by her family over two weeks ago.

“Although minimal contact has occurred via social media, her family and police are concerned for her well-being,” said Cpl. Hutchinson.

Johnson is white, 5-foot-5 and 137 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description is not available at this time.