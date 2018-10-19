UPDATED: Grand Lake girl located, safe

GRAND LAKE: RCMP confirm Savannah Johnson, who was missing from Grand Lake, has been located.

In a release on the night of Oct. 21, Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, spokesman for Halifax District RCMP, said the missing youth had been located and is safe.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and shares and retweets on social media.

Her family is relieved to have this good news.

Johnson had been spotted by police in Queens County on Oct. 17, but officers continued to consider her missing at the time and remained searching for her.