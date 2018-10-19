UPDATED: Grand Lake girl remains missing

GRAND LAKE: A missing 16-year-old girl from Grand Lake was spotted by Queens County RCMP on Oct. 17, but remains missing.

In a late night release on Oct. 20, Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson clarified an earlier release from the force indicating Savannah Johnson had been found, which her family refuted.

Cpl. Hutchinson said that police are continuing to seek the public’s assistance in locating Savannah.

While she was spotted by police in Queens County, she continues to be considered missing. Her family and the police are concerned for her well-being.

Savannah is white, 5-foot-5 and 137 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description is not available at this time. She is also Aboriginal.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns