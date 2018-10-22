Kidney notches first QMJHL goal

SAINT JOHN, N.B.: An Enfield hockey player with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles can check his first Quebec Major Junior Hockey League goal off his bucket list.

Liam Kidney scored his first ever marker in the QMJHL during the Eagles 5-0 victory on Saturday night, Oct. 20 against the Saint John Sea Dogs at Harbour Station in Saint John, N.B.

The goal came at 9:22 of the third period and gave the Eagles a 4-0 lead at the time. Kidney’s tally was assisted by Russian Egor Sokolov, who went undrafted at this past June’s NHL Draft but is said to be on the radar for some teams at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Kidney has suited up for just seven of the Eagles’ 14 games, tallying a goal and an assist in the games. He has nine shots on goal.

Another Enfield product, Shaun Miller, also plays with the Eagles, his second season with the team after being traded there last year.

Miller has played in all 14 games as of Oct. 22, recording a single goal and adding six assists. He has six penalty minutes and is a plus/minus -1.He has 25 shots on net.