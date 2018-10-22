Mombourquette shining with Bearcats

LANTZ: When one door closes, another one opens. That’s the case for one young female goalie from Lantz.

Lisa Mombourquette was released by the ACA Rangers during training camp, so she went and tried out with the Truro Bearcats Major Bantam team. She made their squad, and as of Oct. 17 has compiled a 2-0 record with one of those wins being a 1-0 victory Oct. 13 over those same Rangers.

Truro is 4-1 this season so far.

The 13-year-old has played boys hockey the past two years. She said there hasn’t been much of an adjustment as a result.

“The biggest difference (between girls and boys) is the speed of the game and the shots are harder and more accurate,” said Mombourquette.

Mombourquette is one of three females in the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League this year, and is the only female going to get a shutout. She is only the second female goalie to play in the league; the other was Madison Beck from Lunenburg in 2013.

She was thrilled to get the win over the Rangers.

“I have friends on the Rangers so it was great to get a shutout especially in such a close game,” she said.

In her two games, Mombourquette has allowed just one goal and has a 1.00 Goals Against Average.

She said the Bearcats teammates are a lot of fun to be around.

“They made me feel welcomed right away,” she said.

Mombourquette, a student at Riverside Education Centre in Milford, isn’t looking to the future just yet.

“My focus is to try and become one of the top goalies in this league,” she said.