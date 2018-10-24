ADCOCK, Janet Iris – 76, passed away in the Halifax Infirmary on October 22, 2018.

Janet was born in Portsmouth, England on November 26th,1941, daughter of the late David Sydney Hickley and Maria Theresa (nee Konig). She was the youngest of two children.

After graduating from Portsmouth Grammar School she worked at the General Post Office as a punch card operator. In the spring of 1966 she met her soulmate, Brian and they were married shortly after in August. In 1972, her first son Gavin arrived and her second, Mark in 1975. In May 1987 Janet and her family emigrated to Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada to support her husband’s career and in 1995 they moved to Lantz, Nova Scotia.

Janet was a true green thumb and she could always be found gardening. She volunteered for many years helping people with their literacy. She was a very kind and loving person who would always put others before herself. Her pride and joy were her family (which included her cat Misty) and she could always be found talking about how proud she was of her two boys, Gavin and Mark. She was also an amazing cook and her ability to make food taste so delicious was envied by most. In her later years she was active at the East Hants Swimming Pool where she met many great friends.

Those of you who knew Janet know how intelligent she was and that she was always up for a challenging conversation. She loved history and spent many years researching her genealogy.

Janet is survived by her sons; brother, Barry and his family; many dear friends. She will be greatly missed and always remembered by her loved ones.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held 2 -4 pm Saturday, October 27 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Janet may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com