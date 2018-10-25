Junior Pens make two trades

LANTZ: The East Hants Junior Penguins have been busy off the rice making a pair of trades involving the rights to players currently playing at other levels.

The first deal saw the Laurie Isenor-coached Pens trade the Nova Scotia Junior B Hockey League rights for the 2018-2019 season only of goalie Brent Walters to the Valley Maple Leafs for future considerations.

Walters was the backup to Ryan Huestis with the Pens last year, however has been plying his trade with the Valley Wildcats Junior A team this season. With the Wildcats, he has played in just two games with a 10.56 Goals Against Average.

With East Hants, he saw action in 10 games with a 3.84 GAA

The second trade saw East Hants trade the rights to local Shaun Miller, who is a key forward with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL, to the Eskasoni Junior Eagles for future considerations.

Miller, an Enfield product, has a goal and six assists in 14 games with the Screaming Eagles as of Oct. 24.

The Kameron Junior Miners also dealt Fall River goalie Thomson Phinney to the Valley Maple Leafs for future considerations on Oct. 12.

Phinney, who was a Yarmouth Mariner prospect until being dealt to Blind River, currently has a 4-1-0 (won-loss-tied) record and 2.31 Goals Against Average in six games (12 goals against on 186 shots) with the Beavers, a team in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League team. Blind River sits first in the West Division as of Oct. 24.