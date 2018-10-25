VIDEO: Team Homan remains perfect at Grand Slam

Team Rachel Homan earned a hard fought, nail biting 8-7 extra end win to go to 2-0 at the Grand Slam of Curling in Truro on Oct. 25.

They are tied with the Junior women’s team of Kaitlyn Jones, which includes Colchester County cousins Lindsey and Karlee Burgess.

The curling continues all week until Sunday, with men’s and women’s finals scheduled for Sunday. Games can be seen beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 on Sportsnet in Canada.

MAIN PHOTO: Skip Rachel Homan and Emma Miskew watch a shot by their opposition during the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling in Truro. Team Homan won in extra ends, 8-7. (Healey photo)