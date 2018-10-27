Pens acquire physical, scoring forward

LANTZ: The East Hants Junior Penguins have bolstered their roster, although it cost them some good young players in the process.

In a trade posted on the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s website on Oct. 25, East Hants acquired the top waiver wire pick in the Junior A waiver draft from the Cumberland Blues. In return, the Pens dealt Elmsdale’s Adam Hunt; Kolbi Daniels; Cameron Tobin; and Sackville product Tyler Randall, the team’s 2019-202 waiver pick and future considerations to Cumberland.

Laurie Isenor, head coach and GM with the Penguins who play in “The Igloo”, explained why the trade was made.

“There was a prominent player (Derek Boudreault) that played in both the CCHL and the Jr A league in Quebec that wanted to enter our league,” said Isenor in an email.”Its never easy to give up young talent but we feel we are in a position to make a run at a championship again this year.”

Boudreault is a physical 20-year-old player, but Isenor said he can also turn the red light on. With Meaford Knights in 2016-2017, he had eight goals and four assists in 14 games.

“We knew we would need the first pick to get him,” said Isenor. “This wasn’t something that happened over night as we have known Derek wanted to play for some time.

“It took us longer than we would have liked to work out a deal to make this happen, but we are extremely excited to have Derek now.”

Hunt had no points and four penalty minutes through seven games for East Hants. He is an HERH Tigers hockey alum.

Daniels had one assist in three games; Tobin notched a helper in six games with East Hants.

Meanwhile, Randall a spark plug, had three goals and an assist in six games played for the Pens, who were undefeated in regulation through seven games as of Oct. 26.

If Boudreault’s transfer from Hockey Ontario went through in time, Isenor hoped he would be in the lineup when East Hants hosted Antigonish in Lantz on Oct. 26.

NOTE: Boudreault was in the lineup for their Oct. 26 game against Antigonish. He is wearing no. 7.

