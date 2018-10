Four-legged furballs and their humans gathered this morning, Oct. 27, in the chilly cold for an inaugural dog walk fundraiser in support of Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

The event, which was held in Elmsdale, will become an annual event. More coverage later next week with a story and Photo Gallery.

MAIN PHOTO: These two doggies got out in the cold to take part in the dog walk. Here they walk past Swings Daycare to the Elmsdale Animal Hospital. (Healey photo)