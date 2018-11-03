Fatal collision claims man’s life

NOEL SHORE: At 4:32 p.m. yesterday, East Hants RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 215.

The initial investigation has determined that a vehicle left the road, travelled alongside the ditch for several metres and landed on it’s roof. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man of Tennecape, Hants County was pronounced deceased at the scene.