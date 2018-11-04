Indian Brook woman charged in stabbing

Patrick Healey

INDIAN BROOK: A 50-year-old Indian Brook woman has been charged in relation to a stabbing that took place at a residence on Nov. 2.

In a release on Nov. 4, police say that at 12:15 p.m. on November 2, Indian Brook RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Poplar St. in Indian Brook.

The woman was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The individuals were known to each other.

Police say the woman has been charged with Assault With a Weapon and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on December 3.

 

