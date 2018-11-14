Busy two weeks ahead for Jr. Pens

LANTZ: A busy 14 day schedule for the first-place Eat Hants Junior Penguins will make up for the light early season schedule they saw, as they will play five times, including renewing rivalries with two main arch nemesis.

The Pens, who are undefeated in regulation through 10 games (as of Nov. 4), will board the team bus three times during the five game stint. Two of those games will be against Valley Maple Leafs in Windsor and another in Brookfield.

East Hants hosts Cole Harbour Colts at the Keith Miller Arena, dubbed “The Igloo” by the team and some of their fan base, on Nov. 16. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Pens will then travel to Windsor for a n3:30 p.m. puck drop against the Leafs on Nov. 18 and make a repeat trip on Nov. 23 to Windsor as well.

On Nov. 27, East Hants will hit Highway 102 from the Elmsdale exit to Brookfield for a clash with the Elks at the Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The stretch of games will conclude Nov. 30 when the Elks head to the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

East Hants was scheduled to play in Cole Harbour on Nov. 9.

Recently acquired Derek Boudreault has had an immediate impact with the team, racking up five goals and six points in three games. That has him sitting sixth in team scoring. Matt Peruzza with 29 points and Quinn MacDonald with 28 are top point performers to date.

Ryan Huestis has seen the bulk of the action—nine of the 10 games played so far—recording 271 saves on 298 shots for a 2.99 Goals Against Average.