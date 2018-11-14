East Hants talent on the ice

EAST HANTS: Here is a look at the local hockey players in the QMJHL; MHL; NSMBHL; NSMMHL; and Junior A Hockey leagues.

The players mentioned in this article are those local players who we are aware of and where they are playing. If there are local East Hants/Stewiacke ones we should include, please let us know. We will include them in our recap in February/March.

QMJHL

Shaun Miller, F, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Enfield: In 17 games, Miller has amassed a goal and nine points with eight penalty minutes and a plus/minus-+2.

Liam Kidney, F, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Enfield: Kidney has recorded a goal and an assist in nine games, while being a plus/minus-2 during his playing time.

France Division 1

Kyle Campbell, F, Diables Rouges de Briançon (France), Lantz: The sniper has turned the red light on five times in eight games played to date, while contributing three assists. He has also been very physical, leading to 39 penalty minutes.

MHL

Carson Lanceleve, RW, Truro Bearcats, Stewiacke: He has recorded a goal and six assists in 14 games played, while sitting for 33 minutes in the sin bin.

NSMMHL:

For all intense and purposes the Cole Harbour Wolfpack could be forgiven if fans mistook them for an East Hants team with the amount of locals who don their roster.

Zach Byard, D, Halifax McDonald’s, Enfield: The Halifax Moosehead draft pick has tallied a goal and four assists, with 20 penalty minutes in nine games played as of Nov. 4.

Brody Fraser, F, Cole Harbour Wolfpack, Upper Nine Mile River: Fraser has scored five times and assisted on nine others in 14 games. He has also had 20 penalty minutes. Two of the tallies were on the power-play.

Michael Sack, D, Cole Harbour Wolfpack, Indian Brook: Sack has a goal and a helper in 12 games for the Wolfpack, while racking up 20 penalty minutes

Joey Merriam, F, Cole Harbour Wolfpack, Milford: Merriam has a goal and three assists for four points in 12 games played with eight penalty minutes.

Riley Kidney, F, Cole Harbour Wolfpack, Enfield: The rookie has compiled six goals and seven assists in 13 points during 14 games this season, while racking up four minors.

Brady Hunter, F, Cole Harbour Wolfpack, Enfield: Hunter, a Cape Breton Screaming Eagle prospect, has amassed eight goals and 10 assists in 14 games played. Two of the goals were on the power-play.

Riley MacKinnon, LW, Weeks Major Midgets, Lantz: The rookie forward has chippedf in with an assist in 14 games played with the club.

Duncan Ramsay, D, and Lane George, G, both of Belnan play with Newbridge Academy. There were no stats available as of Nov. 4.

NSMBHL

NOTE: For the ACA Rangers players, it is based on who their previous team was since there are no hometowns indicated on their player roster on their website.

Lisa Mombourquette, G, Truro Bearcats, Lantz: Mombourquette has a 3-2 (won-loss) record, surrendering 12 goals in 247 minutes of game action with the third-place Bearcats. She has a 2.43 Goals Against Average and one shutout.

Ty Hunter, F, ACA Rangers, East Hants: The younger brother of Brady Hunter, Ty has three goals—including one on the power-play—and an assists in 11 games. He has four penalty minutes in action so far.

Russ DeCoste, G, ACA Rangers, East Hants: He has a 2-3 (won-loss) record in five games with a 2.75 Goals Against Average.

Connor Lloyd, F, ACA Rangers, East Hants: He has found the back of the net twice in nine games for the Rangers. He has no penalty minutes.

Zach MacEwan, F, ACA Rangers, East Hants: He has tallied a goal and two assists in 11 games for the Lantz-based squad.

Blake Pilgram-Edwards, F, ACA Rangers, East Hants: He has managed a goal and six assists in 11 games for the young Rangers.