From the Firehouse – October 2018 calls

KENNETCOOK: It was a busy month of October for some of the fire departments in the East Hants and Stewiacke areas.

Here is what the call numbers were like for the departments who provided their stats as of Nov. 3:

Stewiacke Fire responded to 28 calls through nine different categories, led by 12 medical assists. They also heard their pagers go off six times for motor vehicle collisions; three times for fire alarm activations; two structure fires; one appliance fire; one unknown fire; one investigation call; one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department; and one public assist.

For Elmsdale Fire, they responded 23 calls, with medical assists at 11 leading the tally. They also had six motor vehicle collision calls; three alarm activations; two fire calls; and one wires down response.

Elmsdale Fire hosted an open house during Fire Prevention Week, complete with a BBQ. It was well attended by the community.

The department also welcomed their new Rescue 231 unit home to their quarters.

Shubenacadie Fire heard “the sounds of their people” 19 times during October. That tally was led by nine motor vehicle collision calls; four medical assists; two structure fires; two alarm activations; one stand by request; and one gas detection call.

The department held a fire prevention week open house which was well attended by the Shubenacadie community.

Twelve of the calls were mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments.

Enfield Fire had 32 calls during the 31 days of October. It was led narrowly by medical assists at 14, with the firefighters attending 13 motor vehicle collisions; three alarm activations; one brush fire; and one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department.

For Nine Mile River Fire, they had three medical assists; two motor vehicle collisions; one investigation call; one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department; and one power lines down response.

Kennetcook Fire had just three calls during the month, led by two motor vehicle collisions and one medical assist.

Maitland, Noel Fire and Mount Uniacke Fire did not provide information at press time for the month of October.