Lola the cat returns

Family pet missing for almost five months in Enfield comes back home

ENFIELD: If Lola the cat could talk, oh the stories she would have to tell on her adventure for the past five months.

The cat disappeared from owner Dorinda MacIsaac’s home in Enfield on July 12. MacIsaac feared the worst had happened to the families four-legged fur-ball given there was no sign of her as each day passed by.

On Halloween night, Oct. 31, MacIsaac and her son’s girlfriend, Kaylie, heard a meow at the door. And there was Lola.

“It was a Halloween miracle,” said MacIsaac with the joy of her pet returning very evident as she spoke. “I had in fact resigned myself to her being dead or hopefully with a good person if she wasn’t coming back. Pets are such a huge part of our lives. We just want the best outcomes. None could be finer than this Halloween treat.”

In between Lola jumping on her lap and responding to a question, MacIsaac said earlier in the week she was thinking about her lovable fur-ball and hoping she was okay and that a family had “adopted” her.

“As the nights have gotten quite cold I was just hoping she was warm and dry or sadly, gone to cat heaven so she wouldn’t be suffering as a feral cat in the elements,” she said.

She said both her and Kaylie were shocked Lola was there at the door wanting in.

“We both went a bit crazy with shock and happiness,” she said.

MacIsaac said the family has had Lola for three years.

“She really was a cat that was ‘fun’ to have around. She liked to play with our small dog and I was just sad that Toby was missing having his pal to wrestle with,” said MacIsaac. “They are two characters together when they get going.”

She had some advise for pet owners—have your pet micro-chipped.

“If you find a lost animal there is a good chance they may too be micro-chipped and can be identified quickly,” she said. “Bring them into the vet and see if they can read it. It is quite a worry when your family pet is gone and especially for so long.”

MacIsaac said they don’t know where she’s been hiding, but are just thankful to all who kept an eye open for her and all the kind words from people on Facebook.

So how is Lola doing?

“She is eating and eating. Thankfully we had kept her dry food,” said MacIsaac. “She is meowing lots at us which is not normal for her so I think she is telling us stories or giving thanks for being home.”

And that’s a proven sign to never give up hope.