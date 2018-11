ELMSDALE: Firefighters from Elmsdale, Milford, Nine Mile River, Lantz, Enfield, and Station 40 (Dutch Settlement) all responded to a report of a smoke condition at the Pizza Delight shortly after the lunch hour on Nov. 13.

Crews were there for a little over an hour before leaving without finding anything. No one was injured and the business resumed operation upon firefighters leaving the scene.

(Healey photos)