Firearms stolen from Gore residence

GORE: On Nov. 4 at 6:11 a.m., East Hants District RCMP responded to a Break and Enter where three long guns were stolen.

The homeowner was out of the residence between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. the previous evening. He reported to police that the three guns, including a .308 pump action rifle, a 12 gauge shotgun, and a .50 calibre muzzle loader rifle, which were properly secured in the home, were stolen. He didn’t notice the firearms were missing until the following morning.

The suspect(s) are believed to have gained access to the home via an accidentally unlocked window. There was no damage to the home and no signs of forced entry. Nothing else was taken.

East Hants District RCMP is asking the public to contact them at 902-883-7077 or 1-800-803-RCMP(7267) should they have information about this incident.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.