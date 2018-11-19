NSFM Elects new board including MEH Warden Jim Smith

EAST HANTS: Nova Scotia Municipal Elected officials chose a new Board at their annual meeting.

Deputy Mayor Waye Mason (Halifax) will serve as President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities and Mayor Pam Mood (Town of Yarmouth)will serve as Vice President.

Also serving on the Executive are Deputy Mayor Geoff Stewart (Colchester), Past President; Mayor Jeff Cantwell (Wolfville), Towns Caucus Chair; Warden Timothy Habinski (Annapolis County) Rural Caucus Chair; and Councillor George MacDonald (CBRM), Regional Caucus Chair.

Other Representatives on the Board are: Councillor Eric Bolland (Kentville); Councillor Emily Lutz (County of Kings); Councillor Clarence Prince (CBRM); Warden Jim Smith (East Hants); Councillor Russell Walker (Halifax); Marie Walsh (CAO, Cape Breton Regional Municipality); Councillor Lennie White (Westville).

As part of the annual meeting, elected officials vote on the top five resolutions calling for action from the provincial government. The resolutions chosen request:

a phase out of the CAP program and the ability to undertake pilot programs;

legislation to establish a full extended producer responsibility program for printed paper and packaging and transition assistance for redundant facilities;

additional funding for the operating grant program and for accessibility projects, and for a freeze on mandatory education payments through property taxes;

support for municipal modernization; and

additional funding for both J-class roads and for collector and arterial roads passing through towns and rural municipalities with former towns.

The Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities (formerly the Union of Nova Scotia Municipalities) supports municipalities in their efforts to provide better government and stronger communities.