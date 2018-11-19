Roads to be named at Halifax Stanfield

HALIFAX STANFIELD: Two significant individuals in Nova Scotia and Canadian aviation history will have roads named after them at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, the airport announced in a release.

Major Walter Peters was Canada’s first black jet fighter pilot and an air force flying instructor from Litchfield, Nova Scotia. Mabel Hubbard Bell was a tireless advocate, encouraging women to educate themselves and effect changes in various areas of society, including health, home industries, women’s suffrage, children’s labor and children’s education, while being a key supporter to her husband, Alexander Graham Bell, and his flight experiments in Baddeck, NS.

A reception has been planned in late November to celebrate the roadway naming with dignitaries and the families of Walter Peters and Mabel Hubbard.