Suspects sought after guns stolen in Lantz

LANTZ: Two men are being sought by East Hants RCMP for the theft of an assault rifle from Hnatiuk’s Sporting Goods in Lantz.

Police say that on Nov. 5, at 1:35 p.m. two unknown males entered the business, located at 1111 Hwy # 2 in Lantz.

In a release, RCMP say that the stolen rifle is described as a Czech Small Arms VZ58 Sporter 5.5 MM rounds, fixed stock

The first male suspect is described as between 40-55-years-old, white, thin build and five-foo-t10, 180 pounds. The man was balding, and was wearing a blue and black windbreaker and blue tinted sunglasses

The second male suspect was described as also between 40-55-years-old, white, with a stocky build and standing six feet tall and 240 pounds. He had a gray beard and a black and gray Colombia vest.

If you are able to identify these me or have any information on the whereabouts of this assault rifle please contact , East Hants RCMP 902-883- 7077. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.