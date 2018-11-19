Tigers nip Nighthawks 4-3 in OT

Online First Sports
Patrick Healey

LANTZ: Braden Langille scored the overtime game winner as Hants East Rural High Tigers boys hockey team nipped Northumberland Nighthawks 4-3 in a rare Sunday matinee game on Nov. 18.

Langille’s goal came at 2:19 in the extra frame sending the hometown fans at Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex home happy. Langille, of Shubenacadie, added an assist in the game.

Defenceman Mitchell Lloyd skates up the ice after getting the puck out of the Tigers zone during HERH’s hockey game against Northumberland on Nov. 18. (Healey photo)

Also scoring were: Keegan Wright with a pair of goals and Ben Shields, who tied the game up with 2:37 left in the third period forcing overtime.

Caden Leonardo contributed three helpers, while Sean Morrison had two assists. Trevin Searle added a single helper.

Keegan Wright of the HERH Tigers carries the puck in on a two-on-one against a Northumberland defender during their Nov. 18 game at the East Hants Sportsplex. Wright scored twice as HERH nipped the Hawks 4-3 in OT. (Healey photo)

Nolan MacDonald had two assists for the Nighthawks.

Logan Miles earned the goaltending victory in the HERH net.

MAIN PHOTO: The HERH Tigers celebrate the game’s first goal against Northumberland on Nov. 18 in Lantz. (Healey photo)

Related Posts

Wings and Wheels event coming up at Aviation Museum

Abby Cameron

Jr. Pens swept by Miners

Patrick Healey

Former councillor passes away

Patrick Healey