Tigers nip Nighthawks 4-3 in OT

LANTZ: Braden Langille scored the overtime game winner as Hants East Rural High Tigers boys hockey team nipped Northumberland Nighthawks 4-3 in a rare Sunday matinee game on Nov. 18.

Langille’s goal came at 2:19 in the extra frame sending the hometown fans at Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex home happy. Langille, of Shubenacadie, added an assist in the game.

Also scoring were: Keegan Wright with a pair of goals and Ben Shields, who tied the game up with 2:37 left in the third period forcing overtime.

Caden Leonardo contributed three helpers, while Sean Morrison had two assists. Trevin Searle added a single helper.

Nolan MacDonald had two assists for the Nighthawks.

Logan Miles earned the goaltending victory in the HERH net.

MAIN PHOTO: The HERH Tigers celebrate the game’s first goal against Northumberland on Nov. 18 in Lantz. (Healey photo)