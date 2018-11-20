Historic Home Tours and Live Theatre kick off the holiday season in Maitland

MAITLAND: The Village of Maitland offers visitors an opportunity to take a stroll and step back in time. With some of Nova Scotia’s best examples of historic homes built in the 1850 – 1900 era, the community is pleased to bring back the Historic Home Tours as a feature part of the annual Christmas Festival this weekend. Three unique homes will be featured, all with a story to tell and craftsmanship to display on Saturday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for $20.

One of the homes is a waterfront ship captain’s home built in 1859 with spectacular views of the Bay. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com, at the Frieze and Roy General Store or at the houses on the day of the event and funds raised support community owned historical sites such as Gallery 215 and Dawson Dowell Park.

Visitors can expect to enjoy the visual splendor of these majestic homes decked out for Christmas.

A wide variety of events are planned for the weekend festival, with something for everyone. Theatre lovers young and old will enjoy a lively and charming production of The Gift of the Magi. This classic and charming tale will have you laughing as it captures the heart of Christmas and the season of giving. Showtimes are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the High Tides Arts Centre (former United Church). Tickets are $10 and are also available through Eventbrite.com, at the Frieze and Roy and at the theatre before the performances.

Always popular as a feature of the festival, the Artisan and Craft Sale will be held at Gallery215. A wide variety of local crafters and artisans are featuring unique items perfect for Christmas gifts for that special person. Shoppers browse through baked goods, jams and pickles, paintings, greeting cards, knitting and woodwork, paper tole and felting, jewelry and so much more. And there is no admission.

The Victorian tea, traditionally served by the gentlemen of the community, can be found at the High Tides Community Hall, formerly the United Church hall in Maitland. Guests can enjoy a light lunch of sandwiches and sweet treats, coffee or tea, all for $7.

Other events in conjunction with the Maitland festival are a Tree Stroll at 178 Cedar Road all weekend, a second craft fair on Friday night and Saturday all day at the Anglican Church hall, a Turkey Supper hosted by the Maitland Fire Hall Auxiliary on Saturday from 4 – 6 p.m ($13) and several local shops and art studios will be open for visitors. Full details are available online at Facebook.com/MaitlandChristmasFestival or call 902-956-0821.