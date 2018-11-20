KOC donates coats to local food banks

EAST HANTS: The local council of the Knights of Columbus (Council 11625) with members from St. Bernard’s and St Bridget’s parishes have been supporting the Coats For Kids program for several years now through their sale of their Cash Calendars.

The Cash Calendar fundraiser, supported by local merchants and the buying public, has enabled the Knights to provide 144 brand new winter coats for distribution through the local food banks.

This year again the Knights are providing 144 brand new children’s winter coats divided equally among the Angel Tree Food Bank; Shumilacke Food Bank; and the Middle Musquodoboit Food Bank.

“We want to thank all the local merchant advertisers and the buyers of our Cash Calendars that enable the Knights to continue this and various other worthwhile causes,” the Knights said in a press release.

MAIN PHOTO: From left-to-right are Deputy Grand Knight Richard Sherman, Angel Tree Food Bank volunteers Paula King, Margaret Logan Graham, and Cash Calendar Chair Gerry MacDonnell, examining the new Kid’s coats made in Canada for Canadian winters. (Submitted photo)