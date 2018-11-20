Police nab two men for Lantz gun theft

LANTZ: Two Halifax-area men have been arrested and charged for the theft of a semi-automatic rifle from Hnatiuk’s Hunting & Fishing in Lantz.

East Hants RCMP have charged Darren Hersh Blumenthal, 50, of Halifax and Todd Ellis, 46, of Lower Sackville with the theft, that took place on Nov. 6 and was reported to police on Nov. 8. They have also been charged with seven additional firearms-related offences. Blumenthal is also charged with three counts of Breach of Probation.

Blumenthal’s name may sound familiar as he has a couple of other criminal matters before the courts.

The gun that was stolen was a Czech Small Arms VZ58 Sporter 5.5 MM rounds, fixed stock which is a restricted firearm. It has a 5-round magazine. The theft occurred while the store was open and witnesses provided police with descriptions of two suspects.

While police have apprehended the two men, they are still searching for the gun itself.

Blumenthal and Ellis were held in custody and remanded until Nov. 19 when they were released. They are scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 17.

The investigation is ongoing.