Lions Memorial Park receives boost from ACOA

MILFORD: Green infrastructure will bring years of potential to the Milford Lion’s Memorial Park.

Improving infrastructure is a proven and effective way to enhance the quality of life for Canadian families while also boosting economic growth in a region. The residents of Milford Station are benefitting from the repurposing of a former school property turned into a community space through support from the Government of Canada and community partners. The Lions Memorial Park has become a place for community members to visit and enjoy recreational facilities that are now powered by clean technology.

The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), announced Government of Canada support to the Lions Club of Milford & District.

“Everyone in the community benefits when families have a place to go to eat lunch, celebrate special occasions and spend some fun time relaxing. The new Lions Memorial Park achieves this while also bringing prosperity to the region. The scenic park will help attract more visitors to Milford Station and this wonderful part of Nova Scotia,” said Brison.

The Club purchased and installed solar panels, which power a water pump and lights in the park year-round, including the village’s annual Christmas holiday lights. Residents and visitors gathered in the park yesterday to turn on these solar-powered lights and kick-off the festive season. Park goers will also benefit from park benches, picnic shelters and a gazebo thanks to additional donations from businesses and the community.

“The park is a legacy project of the Milford & District Lions Club to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the first Lions Club in Canada on March 9, 1919. We anticipate it will be a popular stopping point for Lions visiting Nova Scotia from around the world,” added Len Giffen with the Lions Club.

The renovated community infrastructure has become a source of economic growth for the region through increased visitor attraction. Located along a major highway, the park draws visitors as they drive across the province. Lions Memorial Park has already hosted several community events including weddings, family reunions and concerts. Milford Station plans to a host a series of free concerts in the space with the official grand opening set for summer 2019.

The Government of Canada contributed $17,250 towards the renovation project through the Canada 150 Infrastructure Program.