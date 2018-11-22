Nutcracker Dreams being performed Dec. 7-9

Madison Parry of Belnan excited to be selected for lead role as Clara in RSI Danceworks show

BELNAN: Madison Parry can’t wait for the curtain to open on the sixth annual Nutcracker Dreams, performed by the dancers from RSI Danceworks in Enfield, over a span of three days next weekend.

Parry, who has been dancing for around 10 years and has been involved in supporting roles for all five previous productions of the Nutcracker Dreams, is excited to be in the lead role as Clara.

“It’s a great opportunity for me. I’m very happy about it,” said Parry on Nov. 20 at her families Belnan home. “It’s an honour to be selected for this big role.

“It’s really exciting.”

In the production, Clara and the Nutcracker Prince take the crowd on a magical journey as they meet the Mouse King; the Sugar Plum Fairy; and all of her friends.

The Nutcracker Dreams takes place from Dec. 7-9 at Hants East Rural High in Milford. The performances are each at 7 p.m., with the exception of Dec. 9 which is a 2 p.m. matinee.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Guardian in Elmsdale or at RSI Danceworks in Enfield. Advance tickets are $18 for adults; $13 students & children. At the door they will be $20 for adults and $15 for children and students.

Organizers note that $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank and the Hants East Rural High Theatre Fund.

Parry said rehearsals are coming along nicely.

“They’re going really good,” she said. “It’s getting nerve-wrecking, but it’s exciting.

“It’s going to be fun to do.”

Come on out East Hants and see the dancers from RSI Danceworks perform The Nutcracker Dreams at HERH from Dec. 7-9, and support two local fundraising initiatives in the process.