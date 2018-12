LANTZ: The annual Santa Food Drive took place on Sunday night in the community of Lantz.

Firefighters from Indian Brook; Lantz; and Elmsdale volunteer fire departments, along with EHS paramedics took time out of their day to bring joy to several neighbourhood streets, all the while collecting food for Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.

On Dec. 4, Elmsdale Fire will do their food drive through Elmswood Subdivision beginning at 6 p.m.

VIDEO: Santa Food Drive