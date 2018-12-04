Christmas comes early for Shumilacke Food Bank

Milford and Mount Uniacke Tim Hortons present $9,151 from Smile Cookie sales to food bank

SHUBENACADIE: Santa Claus came early and bearing a big cheque of over $9,000 to Shumilacke Food Bank in Shubenacadie on Nov. 23.

Santa was Milford Tim Hortons manager Jayme Newcombe and Mount Uniacke Tim Hortons manager Mohamad Asify. The two presented a cheque of $9,151 from monies raised during the Smile Cookie campaign at the store to Shumilacke volunteers Faye Curry and Betty Fraser.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable,” said Faye Curry in amazement looking at the cheque board she was holding.

How will the money help the food bank?

“That will help run our food bank for the next three months,” said Fraser. “We’re going to stock up on protein and fresh veggies and some fruits.

Newcombe said she and Curry spent a lot of time talking on the phone, but it was the first time the two met face to face.

“You can’t put into words what you see when you look around the room here at the food bank,” said Newcombe. “We know we spend one week a year, and when we can turn that one week of hard work into three months of them not having to worry, it’s nice to relieve that stress a little bit.”

She said without the community’s support none of it would have been possible.

“People just want to help,” she said. “It’s our community. It’s what we do when they have the opportunity to donate, they do it.

“My girls were pulling dollars out of pockets from customers, who donated but didn’t want a cookie. Local business people dropped hundreds of dollars on cookies and they never ate one of them.” It was amazing.

Curry had to take a moment to compose herself when thinking what it means.

“I’m in tears when I think about it,” she said.

The Milford store not only raised more than $7,000 themselves, they were also able to give students at Maple Ridge Elementary; Shubenacadie District; Dutch Settlement Elementary; Winding River Schools cookies for free thanks to the generosity of the East Hants community.

She said Mount Uniacke Tim’s donated their sales to them, which helped them triple their goal of $3,000.

“We have big lofty goals for next year now,” said Newcombe.

Newcombe already has a goal in mind for 2019 for the Shumilacke Food Bank.

“We’re going for $10,000,” she said smiling.