Const. Ponee recognized with law enforcement award

ENFIELD: The former Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP out of Enfield was “surprised” she was selected as the 2018 recipient of the Community Service Award from the Atlantic Women in Law Enforcement.

Const. Cheryl Ponee, who has since transferred to Bridgetown RCMP was on hand at the awards ceremony in Moncton, N.B. recently to receive her award. She was nominated by Sgt. Dwayne Kelly, who is now with Lower Sackville RCMP detachment after spending time in Enfield.

“It’s means so much,” said Const. Ponee in an interview with The Weekly Press. “I absolutely loved my eight years in East Hants and to know the community appreciates my involvement, which I do because I love, not to be recognized.

“It was a pretty special night.”

Const. Ponee has been an RCMP officer for the past 20 years. The Community service award goes to any woman involved in law enforcement, whether it be RCMP, municipal police, provincial police, CBSA, fisheries, or the sheriff’s office. She was nominated because of the community work she did in East Hants, where she was the school liaison officer, and on her own time.

She also raises money and supplies for stray dogs in Cuba, teaches a variety of fitness classes, and works with students at local schools.

Const. Ponee said the response from the community has been overwhelming.

“Many people have messaged me and said no one deserved it more than me,” she said. “There have been many messages from the East Hants community telling me how they miss me and ways I affected positively on their children’s life.”