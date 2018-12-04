Elmsdale road rage incident being investigated

ELMSDALE: Police are looking for the alleged victim of a road rage incident which was reported to police at the Enfield detachment.

East Hants RCMP say the suspected road rage took place on Nov. 29 in Elmsdale.

In a press release, police say at 1:41 p.m. on Nov. 29 a 911 call was received from a witness who said they saw a man get out of his truck, climb the steps to a transport truck and punch the driver.

The incident took place on Hwy. 214 in Elmsdale, and traffic in the area was heavy due to Hwy. 102 being closed, and traffic being detoured through the Elmsdale area.

“The witness followed the driver to a bank nearby and noted signs of impairment,” said N.S. RCMP Public Information Officer Cpl. Jen Clarke. “He noted the licence plate and vehicle description and passed this information to police.

“RCMP were able to use the information to identify the driver.”

Cpl. Clarke said the victim of this incident did not report it to the police.

Police are reaching out to the public, requesting the driver of the transport truck who was the victim of the assault come forward. RCMP are also interested in speaking with anyone else who saw the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077, or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267).

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App. The investigation is ongoing.