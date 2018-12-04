Rangers snag win over Bedford

LANTZ: A two goal night from Jaden Hardie catapulted the Major Bantam Rangers past a hard working Sprotsbridge Bedford Barons on Sunday morning in Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League (NSMBHL) play.

Hardie’s second goal of the contest with 30 ticks left in the game stood as the game winner in the contest played at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. However, the goal came after Hardie had appeared to check a Baron player in the head sending him to the ice. The player only got back on his skates as Hardie and his teammates celebrated.

The games officials appeared to have missed the play near the Bedford bench.

Zach MacEwen got the scoring started for the Rangers, sixth in the NSMBHL league standings against the 11th place Barons. Shawn Wojdylak added an empty net goal with two seconds left.

Jarrett Todd picked up a pair of helpers, while Alex Carr; Eric Sweetaplle; and Blake Pilgram-Edwards each had an assist.

Luke Pottie and Spencer Bower had the markers for Bedford.

Gabe Thomey stopped 20 of 22 pucks sent his way for the victory.