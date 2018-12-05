Jr Pens give fans another W at home

LANTZ: The referee’s arm got a work out in signalling goals from the East Hants Junior Penguins on Nov. 30, in the team’s final home game until 2019.

East Hants scored three times in the first and second before adding four more in the third en route to icing Brookfield 10-1 before the home fans at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

All but three players found their way onto the scoresheet during the NSJHL game, although one of those three did but for a penalty. Chris Lanthier, Kyle Ranmdall, and Kris Jansen did not register a point while everyone did get credited with at least one point.

Adam Peruzza; Duncan Smith; Parker Boland; and Matt Peruzza each scored twice, while Sam Shaw and Derek Boudreault each had single markers for the victors.

Quinn MacDonald; Adam Peruzza each had four helpers in the contest, while Gavin McCready and David Martino had two assists each.

Matt Peruzza; Dylan Evans; Max Turner; AJ Guildford; Daniel Davidson; Evan McHenry; Evan Pettipas each contributed one helper apiece.

Austin Shields stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced in goal to get the win. The Pens peppered the Elks net with 44 shots.

East Hants, first in the Fred Fox Division, was scheduled to finish the 2018 portion of the schedule with a game in Cole Harbour Dec. 7. They return to action after Christmas on Jan. 4 when they host the Cumberland Blues at 7:30 p.m. in Lantz.