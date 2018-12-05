Tigers host Orange in the Rink

LANTZ: The Hants East Rural High Tigers boys hockey team may not have come out on top against North Nova Gryphons on Dec. 1, but in reality everyone came out winners.

HERH put on Orange in the Rink in memory of North Nova’s Brayden Ross, who donned the no. 4 jersey during his time playing with the squad. Ross passed away from Leukemia.

At the game, all proceeds from it would be donated by the Tigers to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada in Brayden’s memory. The team raised $280.

Brayden Killen had the lone goal in the contest for the Gryphons who picked up win seven in eight games with the shutout of HERH 1-0. Connor Dewar and Eric Helpard had assists.

Logan Miles was tagged with the loss in net.

The Tigers have won twice in regulation and twice in overtime in nine games to sit third, six points back of the Gryphons.