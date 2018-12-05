Tigers host Orange in the Rink

Online First Sports
Patrick Healey

LANTZ: The Hants East Rural High Tigers boys hockey team may not have come out on top against North Nova Gryphons on Dec. 1, but in reality everyone came out winners.

HERH put on Orange in the Rink in memory of North Nova’s Brayden Ross, who donned the no. 4 jersey during his time playing with the squad. Ross passed away from Leukemia.

At the game, all proceeds from it would be donated by the Tigers to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada in Brayden’s memory. The team raised $280.

Hants East Rural High Tiger Jeremy LeDrew (13) eyes a teammate a cross the ice for a possible pass as they break in on the North Nova goal. The Gryphons won the game 1-0. All proceeds were donated by HERH to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. (Healey photo)

Brayden Killen had the lone goal in the contest for the Gryphons who picked up win seven in eight games with the shutout of HERH 1-0. Connor Dewar and Eric Helpard had assists.

Logan Miles was tagged with the loss in net.

The Tigers have won twice in regulation and twice in overtime in nine games to sit third, six points back of the Gryphons.

Related Posts

Former councillor passes away

Patrick Healey

Swimming closer to reality

Patrick Healey

That’s fast! Motorcyclist stopped for going 100 km/h over speed limit

Patrick Healey