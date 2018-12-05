Todd Hill Farm snags NSHJA hardware

Patrick Healey

ENFIELD: Riders from Todd Hill Farm, based out of Enfield, HRM came away big winners at the recently held NSHJA Awards banquet.

Here’s a listing of the winners:

Ainslie Currie and Finnegan (Finn) – Provincial Reserve Champion Equitation, Provincial Reserve Champion 2’3” Hunter

Olivia Caissie and Blonde Ambition (Annie) – District Champion 2’3” Hunter, Provincial Champion 2’6” Hunter, Provincial Reserve Champion 2’3” Equitation, Provincial Champion 2’6” Hunter

Erika Dash and Queen of Spades (Jessie) – Central Champion 2’3” Hunter, Central Champion 2’6” Hunter

Aidan Parkin and Sunnyside Up (Carter) – District Champion 2’ Hunter

Chloe Foye and Alexus (Allie) – District Reserve Champion 0.85 metre Jumper

Hanna Pineau and Fillipo (Felix) – District Champion 0.85 metre Jumper and Provincial Champion 0.85 metre Jumper

Kathryn Mitchell and Calendar Girl (Capri) – District Champion 2’6” Hunter, District Champion 2’9” Hunter, Provincial Champion 2’6” Hunter, Provincial Champion 2’9” Hunter.

MAIN PHOTO: Todd Hill Farm award winners at the NSHJA awards banquet with their trophies. (Submitted photo)

