Todd Hill Farm snags NSHJA hardware

ENFIELD: Riders from Todd Hill Farm, based out of Enfield, HRM came away big winners at the recently held NSHJA Awards banquet. Here’s a listing of the winners: Ainslie Currie and Finnegan (Finn) – Provincial Reserve Champion Equitation, Provincial Reserve Champion 2’3” Hunter Olivia Caissie and Blonde Ambition (Annie) – District Champion 2’3” Hunter, Provincial Champion 2’6” Hunter, Provincial Reserve Champion 2’3” Equitation, Provincial Champion 2’6” Hunter Erika Dash and Queen of Spades (Jessie) – Central Champion 2’3” Hunter, Central Champion 2’6” Hunter Aidan Parkin and Sunnyside Up (Carter) – District Champion 2’ Hunter Chloe Foye and Alexus (Allie) – District Reserve Champion 0.85 metre Jumper Hanna Pineau and Fillipo (Felix) – District Champion 0.85 metre Jumper and Provincial Champion 0.85 metre Jumper Kathryn Mitchell and Calendar Girl (Capri) – District Champion 2’6” Hunter, District Champion 2’9” Hunter, Provincial Champion 2’6” Hunter, Provincial Champion 2’9” Hunter.

MAIN PHOTO: Todd Hill Farm award winners at the NSHJA awards banquet with their trophies. (Submitted photo)