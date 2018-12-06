Enfield RCMP seeking two ATV drivers

ENFIELD: The public’s assistance is being sought by Enfield RCMP in identifying two ATV riders after several incidents involving their disregard for other motorists have been reported to RCMP.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said that over the past few months, East Hants RCMP have received numerous complaints involving ATV riders who have put themselves and other motorists at risk by operating on the highways with no lights on, driving in to oncoming traffic and failing to stop at stop signs and traffic lights.

“This total disregard for the safety of others is concerning to us,” said S/Sgt. Steve Ettinger, District Commander, East Hants District RCMP. “We are hoping someone in the community will recognize these two individuals and provide their names to us so we can deal with their reckless behaviour.”

If you have any information on the identity of these two riders you are asked to contact Enfield District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

Cpl. Hutchinson said the investigation is continuing.