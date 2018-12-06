Help Enfield RCMP locate armed robbery suspect

ELMSDALE: Enfield RCMP is asking for help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store in Elmsdale on December 4.

The robbery took place at approximately 11 p.m. on Hwy 214. Upon arriving on site, police confirmed that the suspect entered the store, pulled out a knife and demanded cash from an employee. The employee provided the suspect with approximately $120 and the suspect left. The suspect was last seen heading eastbound out of the store on foot toward Hwy 2. Nobody was injured as a result of this incident.

The suspect is a white man with a slim build, approximately six feet tall, with a short, dark goatee. He was wearing dark pants, light brown work boots and a black jacket with the hood up.