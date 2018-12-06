PHOTOS: Christmas Parade kicks off the season

ENFIELD: It may have been cool weather, but hundreds lined Highway 2 between Elmsdale and Enfield as Santa Claus and various other floats made their through the two communities.



The East Hants Christmas Parade was held on the afternoon of Dec. 1. It was led by East Hants RCMP, as well as Municipality of East Hants Town Crier Anita Benedict.

PHOTOS: the East Hants Christmas Parade in pictures

Other notables in the parade included Ralph in the NAPA Elmsdale truck; the East Hants Soccer Club; members of the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins pushing shopping carts as they collected food and monetary donations for the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree; Pjamarama; Sobeys Elmsdale; and many others.

The parade kicked off the holiday season getting many along the route in the Christmas spirit.

Santa Claus waved to his adoring fans as he made his way aboard a truck from Sangsters Automotive.

A Christmas party at the Enfield Fire hall with cookie decorating; music; hot dogs handed out by volunteers, including MLA Margaret Miller; and Sparky the fire dog and photos/visit with the Jolly elf Santa himself.

The party was organized by the auxiliary and volunteer firefighters with Enfield.

It was followed by the tree lighting at Saint Bernards Park in Enfield.